Warmer weather begins to return Sunday and looks to continue through mid-week

Saturday night is still on track to be a cold night across central and eastern Kentucky. Low temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s for many locations, with a few upper 20s possible in Eastern Kentucky.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for much of central and eastern Kentucky through Sunday morning. If you have any sensitive plants or vegetation that could be damaged, be sure to bring them inside before sub-freezing temperatures arrive.

On Sunday afternoon, winds will begin to back out of the west. This will lead to a warming trend. Expect high temperatures to rebound into the mid-60s after our cold start.

Monday morning will still be chilly, but thanks to the switch in the wind direction, it won’t be as cold as Sunday morning. Out the door, look for temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Our next weather maker begins to move into the Ohio Valley late in the day on Wednesday. However, most of the raindrops will hold off until after dark Wednesday, with a warm and breezy day expected as highs surge to near 80.

The cold front sets its eyes on central and eastern Kentucky during the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday. There is still a lot of uncertainty about how this will unfold, but we may be dealing with a line of thunderstorms. While strong storms may be possible, it’s still too early to determine if severe weather will be an issue. Regardless, we need the rain, and some of us may see a good soaking from the storm system.

With moisture moving east, we look to dry out and cool down by Friday.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to low-30s.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs in low to mid-60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.