Warm-up continues on Tuesday

The workweek started off fantastic Monday as afternoon highs reached the mid-to-upper 70s across central and eastern Kentucky. A ridge of high pressure continues to build across the central US. This is bringing summer-like conditions for much of the region.

On Tuesday, temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 80s. Outside of a few clouds, a very calm and warm day is ahead. Mild conditions will continue overnight as well. Lows generally will fall into the low 60s. A few clouds are possible early Wednesday, but skies will be clearing by the afternoon. This warm pattern continues Wednesday and for the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures will likely peak on Wednesday before some cloud cover will limit temperatures slightly by the end of the week.

Our dry pattern will come to an end this weekend. It won’t be a washout but isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast Saturday, before increasing in likelihood a bit on Sunday.