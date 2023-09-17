Warm and dry weather for the week ahead

Good Sunday evening everyone, it has been another fall like day across the area with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s with scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Any rain action will wind down after midnight and that will set us up for some patchy dense fog to start our Monday. I’d highly recommend you add a few extra minutes to your Monday morning commute. That kicks off our weather headlines for the week.

Outside of the fog temperatures will be into the chilly upper 40s to low 50s.

By the afternoon we will see a partly to mostly sunny sky taking over with very pleasant temperatures into the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday will start chilly as well with upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday afternoon is then pretty much a copy and paste from Monday afternoon with sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday we start to see high temperatures increase with low to mid 80s on the way through the upcoming weekend with dry skies continuing.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

TOMORROW (MONDAY):