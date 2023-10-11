War between Israel and Hamas continues

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Hamas attack on Israel Saturday was the worst attack Israel has ever seen. Dr. Robert Farley with the University of Kentucky spoke about the conflict between the two.

According to Dr. Farley conflict between Palestine and Israel started in 1967 when Israel conquered two parts of Palestine, the Gaza strip and the west bank.

The group Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, did not appear until 2005.

After the group’s surprise attack on Saturday, killing hundreds of civilians, Israel has been attacking parts of the Gaza strip and cutting off the area’s water, electricity and food supply.

“Essentially this attack, which is the biggest attack Israel has seen in it’s existence, which goes back to 1948,” said Farley. “This attack has triggered in the Israeli part what is starting to be a massive retaliation against Hamas.”

Since the attack multiple Americans have been stuck in Israel. Waiting for airlines to start again to make it back home.

One Kentuckian posted a video on to his Facebook about being stuck.

“Let you know that I’m okay, those who are with me are okay,” said Alan Dodson. “We don’t know what flights are going to be like, so if we have to stay where we are for awhile that’s perfectly fine.”

One Kentucky newspaper says Dodson will make it back to the U.S. on Wednesday.

While there is no way to know how things will play out Dr. Farley is sure of one thing.

“We can count on this getting worse,” said Farley. “As bad as it feels right now, this was the worst attack on Israel that Israel has ever suffered. It going to get worse. It’s going to get worse, because the Israeli response is going to be extremely violent. And it’s going to get very bad for the people who live in this part of the world

Dr. Farley says the end goal of Hamas is to rule all of Israel, though that goal may change.

Dr. Farley is curious to see what support looks like here in the U.S. after Israel attacks Hamas.