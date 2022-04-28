Wanted fugitive from out of state captured in Kentucky

Damon Bellis is accused of fighting with authorities during his arrest in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Acting on a lead from the Gulf Coast Task Force in Huntsville, Alabama, members of the U.S. Marshal Central Kentucky Task Force apprehended a wanted fugitive in Independence on Wednesday.

Authorities say Damon Bellis fought with officers during his arrest. He was taken to the Kenton County Jail.

He was wanted on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, according to authorities.