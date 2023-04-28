Wall of Lexington apartment complex collapses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A side wall of an apartment complex in northeast Lexington collapsed Friday morning.

An ABC 36 crew at the scene of the Valore at The Baxter Apartments said the side wall collapsed, appearing to be where two to four apartment complexes were located. The brick facade fell off, leaving debris scattered across the ground.

No injuries were reported to the Lexington Fire Department.

The scene on Martha Court has been turned over to Code Enforcement. We’ve reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates