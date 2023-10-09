“Walk to end Alzheimer’s” held at Kentucky Horse Park

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual “Walk to end Alzheimer’s” at the Kentucky Horse Park on Sunday.

Organizers say they have been holding this event for over 20 years, raising money for Alzheimer’s support.

That funding will go to care and resources for those living with Alzheimer’s and their families.

Organizers say they have surpassed their goal of raising $250,000.

The event also had different booths, a kids zone and two princesses.

They also had different color ‘promise garden flowers’ for participants to show their connection to the disease.

Walk manager Jessica Munoz says she loves getting to see all the people that participate.

“All the families, all the community partners,” said Munoz. “You know I’ve been working with them all year. And just to see everybody come together and to just let everyone know they’re not alone. There’s all these people in Lexington and the surrounding areas that are affected by this disease and they support them. So it’s really great to kind of see a community of people come together.”

More than 13 hundred people participated in the walk this year.