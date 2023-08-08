Volunteers needed in 67 counties to review cases of children in foster care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citizen Foster Care Review Boards in 67 Kentucky counties are in need of volunteers to review the cases of local children in foster care.

Thousands of children are placed in foster and other out-of-home care each year in Kentucky. These court-appointed volunteers review the Cabinet for Health and Family Services files on the children and make recommendations to the cabinet and state courts on each child’s behalf.

“Volunteers have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of these children, who are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse,” the Administrative Office of the Courts, which administers the CFCRB program, said in a press release.

Volunteers generally review cases one day a month, with the time of day/evening varying by board.

The counties in need are Anderson, Bath, Bell, Bourbon, Boyd, Bracken, Breathitt, Bullitt, Butler, Calloway, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Estill, Fleming, Floyd, Fulton, Grayson, Greenup, Hancock, Hardin, Harlan, Harrison, Hart, Hickman, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Johnson, Kenton, Knott, Knox, Larue, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Lincoln, Livingston, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, Mason, McCreary, McLean, Menifee, Muhlenberg, Nicholas, Ohio, Owen, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Robertson, Trigg, Warren, Wayne, Webster and Wolfe.

Potential volunteers must apply, consent to criminal record and Central Registry checks and complete six hours of initial training. Training takes place via two Zoom meetings and a self-paced program.

To apply and get more information, you can visit kcoj.info/CFCRB.