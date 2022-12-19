Volunteers needed for Faith & Community Christmas Store

Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey says the store needs about 120 more volunteers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith & Community Christmas Store is back. The annual event allows families in need to shop for toys and other items free of charge.

Volunteers are helping to make sure thousands of kids wake up on Christmas morning feeling merry and bright.

“This is an amazing thing to be involved in, because it’s not going to quit. We’re going to keep reaching the kids and the parents and try to get a little of the Lord in them,” said volunteer Thomas Caudill.

The Employment Solutions Center on Centre Parkway in Lexington has transformed into a winter wonderland full of thousands of toys for kids of all ages.

Volunteers like Caudill distribute tickets to parents who, in some cases, have waited all night to shop for a free special gift for their children.

Caudill says he’s been helping out for 19 years, and to him, there’s a personal meaning behind it.

“To think you know my mom one day was in a line somewhere and got presents. And I remember my little fire truck. You don’t forget that stuff, so when I do this, I just know there’s somebody else out there that I’m able to help that’s going to be blessed from this,” said Caudill.

It’s the first time in two years that the Christmas Store has been in-person, with the organization opting to go for a drive-through option in 2021 and 2020.

The Catholic Action Center estimates more than 7,500 kids will be shopped for while the store is open December 19th through the 21st.

Each year, volunteers at the Christmas store start a month in advance.

“We just thank everybody for caring about each other. And let them know this is the way we can do it. A little way to say we all matter,” said Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey.

According to Ramsey, the store has about 500 volunteers but still needs 120 more. Because many are out sick, she says all volunteers will be masked this year.

“It takes lots of people to do it. The community has come together again, we didn’t know what would happen this year you know, after you stop and re-start. And there’s still a lot of illness going around. But we all know we need to share in this joy of Christmas,” said Ramsey.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, visit the Catholic Action Center’s website here.