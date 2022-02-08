Volunteers needed for annual LexCount

LexCount takes place between 10:00pm and 11:59pm on February 23, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Office of Lexington Homelessness Prevention & Intervention is looking for LexCount volunteers to help count those who are experiencing homelessness, and offer emergency housing support and care packages.
The Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care (CoC) is looking for teams of volunteers to visit dozens of outdoor locations where people unsheltered might be found to sleep overnight. According to organizers, volunteers will conduct a count of the number of individuals and families identified to be without shelter, complete surveys with those identified, facilitate access to emergency shelter, and distribute care packages. The LexCount takes place between 10:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will be limited to no more than four persons per team. Also, the CoC will not be assigning volunteers to teams. Instead, volunteers will identify their own team members and captain prior to registering. Organizers say each team is responsible for providing their own transportation and only the team captain should submit a registration and list the additional members.

According to organizers, your team can request to be joined by a Lexington Police Department officer in the field but this will be based on the availability of officers. Anyone who requests an LPD officer will need to take full COVID-19 precautions like wearing a face mask at all times. Officers will not be in vehicles with teams.

Organizers say information will be sent to team captains after completion of registration.

Volunteers should anticipate completing a 30-minute on-demand training webinar via Zoom. Training is mandatory and must be completed in advance of the LexCount. For new volunteers or volunteers that would like additional information; an additional training video will also be available and highly recommended.

