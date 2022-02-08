Volunteers needed for annual LexCount
LexCount takes place between 10:00pm and 11:59pm on February 23, 2022
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will be limited to no more than four persons per team. Also, the CoC will not be assigning volunteers to teams. Instead, volunteers will identify their own team members and captain prior to registering. Organizers say each team is responsible for providing their own transportation and only the team captain should submit a registration and list the additional members.
Organizers say information will be sent to team captains after completion of registration.
Volunteers should anticipate completing a 30-minute on-demand training webinar via Zoom. Training is mandatory and must be completed in advance of the LexCount. For new volunteers or volunteers that would like additional information; an additional training video will also be available and highly recommended.
