Volunteers needed for annual LexCount

The Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care (CoC) is looking for teams of volunteers to visit dozens of outdoor locations where people unsheltered might be found to sleep overnight. According to organizers, volunteers will conduct a count of the number of individuals and families identified to be without shelter, complete surveys with those identified, facilitate access to emergency shelter, and distribute care packages. The LexCount takes place between 10:00 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams will be limited to no more than four persons per team. Also, the CoC will not be assigning volunteers to teams. Instead, volunteers will identify their own team members and captain prior to registering. Organizers say each team is responsible for providing their own transportation and only the team captain should submit a registration and list the additional members.