Volunteers in community work to keep Berea beautiful

Saturday, the Berea Police Department and Berea Earth Warriors held the Second Annual Spring Clean-Up

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s no secret that Berea, found at the foothills of Eastern Kentucky, is a beautiful area, whether you’re walking through town or hiking the Pinnacles. The community in Berea is banding together to help keep it that way.

“We are standing on the edge of a massive change in the planet. At this point there is almost no going back, but we can come together as a community and fight against pollution, fight against littering,” said Berea Earth Warriors founder Mari Amber Melder Shaffer.

The passionate community volunteers say they’re fighting for the health and beauty of their environment.

“One of the biggest problems with littering not only is it harmful to the environment, it’s also hazardous to hikers and people walking in the parks and to pets,” said Shaffer.

According to the Berea Police Department, around 50 volunteers gathered together Saturday for the Second Annual Spring Clean-Up, going to three different locations in Berea and picking trash up along the way.

“Making Berea presentable brings a lot more people here. To me, it makes a lot more people visit and stay here long term,” said Berea Police Department Officer Barry Manley.

The clean-up is a partnership between Berea Earth Warriors, a non-profit dedicated to keeping the city clean, and the Berea Police Department

“We felt like it was the perfect time to do this to show our appreciation for the beautiful Earth we have here and to keep it clean, it’s really beneficial,” said Officer Manley.