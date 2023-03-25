Virtual drag show raises money for gender affirming closet, LGBTQ+mental health awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Earlier this week, a drag show was canceled in Prestonsburg after organizers say there were threats of violence against them and the venue.

Lexington drag queen Corabelle Bundy Jolie says when organizers received threats, they were concerned for their safety.

“It has been very challenging but it has been very empowering as well. It just goes to show that there is always a silver lining and no matter how many lemons life throws at you, you can always make lemonade,” says Corabelle Bundy Jolie.

The drag show, originally called Come As You Are, was set to raise money for a gender affirming resource closet called the Rainbow Closet. The show was also meant to raise awareness about mental health in the LGBTQ+ community.

Out of safety concerns, the show was canceled. But Corabelle says that wasn’t the end. People from across the state reached out asking for ways to help. So organizers decided to host the virtual log on as you are drag show- to raise money for the Big Sandy LGBT+ safe zone- an organization that eliminates prejudice and discrimination.

“We have been able to take hate and turn it into a message of love,” says Corabelle Bundy Jolie.

The show included speakers and drag performances.

It comes a day after Governor Beshear vetoed Senate Bill 150, which was passed by the general assembly to ban gender affirming care for minors, restricts bathroom policies for transgender youth, and stop school districts from requiring teachers to use a students pronouns if they don’t align with their sex assigned at birth.

Lawmakers could vote to override the veto when the return on Wednesday and Thursday for the final two days of this year’s legislative session.

No matter what happens, Corabelle Bundy Jolie says they’ll continue to advocate for trans kids and hope to encourage law makers to keep the veto in place.

As for the drag show, it’s raised nearly three thousand dollars for the fundraiser.