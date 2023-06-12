‘Virginia S’moore’: Crank & Boom creates ice cream flavor in honor of Virginia Moore

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — To pay tribute to the late ASL interpreter Virginia Moore, Crank & Boom created a special ice cream in her honor with all proceeds from sales going to the Knowledge Center on Deafness.

Virginia S’moore Ice Cream is available for pre-order today, with pick-up times scheduled for Friday, June 16 through Thursday, June 22.

“Miss Virginia held a special place in our hearts and the hearts of many others. It brings us great joy to revive this flavor as a tribute to her and to support the cause she was so passionate about,” shared Toa Green, C&B owner and operator.

Virginia died on Saturday, May 6 — but her legacy lives on.

“I remember March 6, 2020, as a difficult day, the very first case of COVID. But I also remember it being the day that my office got a call from Virginia Moore, saying she needed to be at the updates to make sure that deaf and hard-of-hearing could get every bit of information they needed, and she was right,” Beshear said with a smile in a two-minute tribute video posted shortly after her death.

“Today you see [ASL interpreters] at all government briefings. That’s not me, I give full credit to Virginia.”

She is survived by “her person,” her spouse Rowena “Row” Holloway, her remaining siblings, 20 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews. Her dogs, Teddy Bear and Georgia, also mourn her passing.

Virginia was born into a primarily deaf family and ASL became her first language. She held the highest level of interpreter certification from the National Association of the Deaf, among other accolades.

She not only served as Beshear’s interpreter during the pandemic, but provided services for the USA Deaf Sports Federation, the United States Deaflympic Committee, the Kellogg Foundation, and interpreted for Princes Charles, now King, during a visit to Louisville.

Additionally, she held many roles in her 28-year tenure with the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, which said they will “forever feel her absence.”

Crank & Boom is located at 3101 Clays Mill Road #301 in Lexington.

For more information on the ice cream, head to crankandboom.com.