Vigil held for 17-year-old killed in car crash Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s evident by the number of people attending her vigil Sunday night that Maci Wyan was loved.

“She was so beautiful,” one friend said.

Family and friends gathered outside the Frederick Douglass High School cafeteria to remember Wyan , a 17-year-old junior at Lafayette High School.

Students say Wyan used to attend Frederick Douglas. They say she made such an impact in their student body that they wanted to honor her.

“There wasn’t a moment with her that I wasn’t the most happiest person ever. She was caring and any time i needed her she was right there for me,” one student said.

With candles shining and flowers piling up along the wall, speakers prayed for strength and comfort.

State police say Wyan was killed Friday after she lost control of her car while driving along Old Richmond Road.

State police say her car went over a steep embankment and crashed into the Kentucky river.

Two other teenagers were able to get out of the car. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Friends say Wyan was known for her big heart and her kindness.

Wyan’s twin brother Tyler and mother Jennifer McClure stepped up to the mic. McClure begged for support for the long road ahead.

“We never expected anything to happen in our entire life. Maci was bigger and bolder and brighter and shinier and prettier than anybody I’ve ever met in my entire life. And I don’t know how we’re gonna go on without her. So I need you all to support Tyler and love him,” McClure told the gathering.

School leaders say grief counselors will be on campus Monday to help the students who need support. They say additional counselors will be available for as long as students need.

