UPDATE: 17-year-old killed after car crashes into Kentucky River

UPDATE: (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) –

On November 11, 2022 just before 10:00 p.m. Kentucky State Police, Post 7 in Richmond received a call of a single vehicle collision with possible entrapment on Old Richmond Road near the Clays Ferry Bridge.

The initial investigation indicates a 2017 Nissan Altima, operated by a 17 year old juvenile of Lexington, KY, was traveling north on Old Richmond Road (KY2328). The juvenile lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go over a steep embankment, and submerge in the Kentucky River. Two juvenile passengers were able to exit the vehicle but were unable to rescue the operator. Both juveniles were taken to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Richmond Fire Department along with the Madison County Fire Department, Fish and Wildlife, Lexington Metro Dive team and Lexington Fire Department assisted on scene with rescue efforts. Due to safety concerns the search was suspended early this morning just before 1:30 a.m. and resumed just before 8:30 a.m.

The Lexington Metro Dive team was able to locate the vehicle and juvenile just before 11:30 a.m. this morning. The 17 year old juvenile was pronounced deceased on scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiners office in Frankfort.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper Bobby Estes. He was assisted on scene by KSP Post 7 personnel, Richmond Fire Department, Madison County Fire Department, Madison County EMS, Madison County EMA, Fish and Wildlife, Lexington Metro Dive team and Lexington Fire Department.

—

UPDATE: A body has been recovered following the Friday night car accident near the Kentucky River.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office confirmed a woman’s body was recovered from the river Saturday. It’s being sent to the medical examiners office in Frankfort for an autopsy. The Madison County Coroner will release her name after the next of kin is notified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

—

ORIGINAL STORY:

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Crews resumed their search efforts for a missing woman early Saturday after a car went into the Kentucky River the night before.

The Lexington Fire Department confirmed two people were hurt and another missing following the Friday night incident. They say a car was driving on Old Richmond Road and went into the river near the area of Proud Mary’s BBQ. The incident happened just after 9:30 pm.

Two men were able to get out. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Divers have located the car.

The Lexington Fire Department, Madison County Fire and Richmond Fire Department are on scene.

