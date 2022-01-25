Victoria Secret, J. Crew exec named to Brown-Forman board

Distillery giant also declares divided

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BFA, BFB) announced that Jan Singer has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. The election of Singer increases the number of directors on Brown-Forman’s Board to 12.

Meanwhile, Brown-Forman Corporation announced Tuesday its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1885 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock. Stockholders of record on March 8, 2022, will receive the cash dividend on April 1, 2022. Brown-Forman, a member of theS&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, has paid regular quarterly cash dividends for 78 years and has increased the cash dividend 38 consecutive years.

Singer was most recently the Chief Executive Officer of J.Crew, a well-known apparel company, where she led transformational work that included financial restructuring, value creation planning, ecommerce acceleration, and brand positioning for the iconic multi-brand specialty retailer. In 2018, she was named a National Outstanding Mother honoree, an award honoring her contributions and influence as a mother, businesswoman, philanthropist, and mentor.

In 2016, Singer was Chief Executive Officer for Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, where she was responsible for the more than $4 billion lingerie business and building back key core categories, capitalizing on her ability to anticipate consumer trends and drive growth. Previously, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Spanx, Inc., a lingerie/lifestyle brand. In addition, Singer spent a decade at Nike, including roles leading the global apparel and footwear business. Singer also served as a Board Director for Kate Spade & Company from 2015 to 2017.

“Jan is a veteran consumer and retail executive with a reputation for building brands for long-term growth while responding to current consumer needs. We’re delighted for her to bring that experience to the Brown-Forman Board of Directors,” said Campbell P. Brown, Brown-Forman Board Chair.

