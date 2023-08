Victims of Powell Co. crash identified

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The two victims of the crash in Powell County on Wednesday have been identified.

William Thompson, 80, and Priscilla Davis, 79, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Clay City on KY 11, according to Kentucky State Police.

Thompson apparently crossed the center line, hitting Davis, causing fatal injuries to both.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

