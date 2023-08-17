Two people dead after a crash on Black Creek Road

In Powell County two people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Black Creek Road.

Powell County, Ky (WTVQ): Kentucky State Police are still investigating after two people died after an automobile crash on Black Creek Road in Powell County.

Gerald Wireman, who has lived on Black Creek Road for more than 45 years, pleads for folks who drive on this road to slow down. “Here comes one around the curb now,” Wireman said.

Throughout the years Wireman recalls countless accidents on this road. He says just last week, one car came up on the curve hit the ditch nearly missing his work building by two feet.

“He went on down the road. I’m glad he didn’t hit my building there are a lot of antiques in there.”

Even with a sign signaling a curve coming up and the speed limit set at 45 miles per hour.

“Motorcycles run well over a 100 miles per hour through here. We live on this road we got to pull out. We like to have our part of the road too,” he said.

Wireman says he hopes in the future more police patrol the road. “Pray for the families that lost their loved ones today in this crash. God be with them, please slow down, please.”

Authorities have not released details or the names of the deceased.