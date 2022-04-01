Veterans Wall of Honor provides new level of giving for downtown park in Somerset

Wall adjacent to Kentucky Utilities will list names of local war heroes

Veterans Wall of Honor

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) announced a new level of giving for its Somerset Veterans Memorial Park — a Veterans Wall of Honor that will list names of local war heroes and service members.

With a look similar to the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, the installment will be constructed along the concrete wall outside the Kentucky Utilities office, facing the park. Anyone who would like to include the name of a family member or loved one who has served in the military can do so for a $100 donation.

SPEDA President & CEO Chris Girdler said that while SPEDA welcomes donations of any size to the park, offering a $100 giving level that allows residents to publicly honor a serviceman or woman is important to the organization.

“We have always discussed having a memorial wall, but wanted to start our fundraising campaign with higher giving opportunities so we can plan some of the larger areas of the park,” Girdler said. “We are so grateful for the way our community has supported this endeavor, including First & Farmers National Bank’s title sponsorship and the many people who have already purchased bricks, trees and benches in honor of loved ones. Now we’re ready to roll out this new opportunity, a memorial wall that will be a wonderful addition to a beautiful park design.”