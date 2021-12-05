Veterans remembered with wreaths

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Veterans were honored today in Garrard County at the Lancaster Cemetery. Volunteers from the community raised money to lay wreaths on the graves of soldiers buried there.

Organizers say this is the second year they’ve done this for their veterans. Volunteers say they had enough money to get a wreath for about 700 of the nearly 1,445 veteran graves, almost doubling what they could do last year. The wreath laying is done completely through volunteers and donations.

“So many of these veterans are forgotten. You know, they serve their country, they live their lives, they die and family members are gone, no one’s here to honor them any longer,” says Debbie Hoskins, organizer of the wreath laying. “So our community comes together, we buy the wreaths and we make sure that they have a wreath in honor of all their service they did for this country.”