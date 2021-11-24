Veteran officer to head safety for Floyd County schools

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A retired law enforcement officer well known in the community has been named the chief safety officer for the Floyd County School District and its 13 schools, which educate more than 6,000 students.

Thomas “Tommy” Gearheart has been named chief safety, discrimination and harassment officer for the district, Superintendent Anna Shepherd announced.

“I don’t know that Tommy needs much introduction to Floyd County as he has been serving the public here for decades. We’re happy to have Tommy begin this very important role in our district and believe that his vast experience in the field of law enforcement will only support/aide/help him in this role in a school system,” Shepherd said.

“Tommy will be leading activities and trainings around student and employee safety, including topics from substance abuse prevention to anything concerning harassment and discrimination. He can help support schools through their supervision and emergency management plans. He’s basically the one who looks for every way possible for our students and staff to be safer,” she continued.

Gearheart is a 26-year career law enforcement officer who Kentucky State Police, division of vehicle enforcement, in 2015 with 20 years of service. While with KSP, he was a certified instructor. Since retirement, he has worked as a special deputy for the U.S. Marshals Service in the judicial security division. He also is a licensed private investigator.

“I hope my training and experience can bring an added level of safety to the students of Floyd County Schools. I know as the father of two students that I want to know my kids are safe above anything,” Gearheart said.

Gearheart lives in Minnie with his wife, Nikki. Their daughter, Lauren, is a 17-year-old senior at Floyd Central High School. Colin, their son, is 11 and in the 6th grade at Duff-Allen Central Elementary.