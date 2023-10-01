Very warm temperatures before a cold front

Good Sunday evening everyone and welcome to the month of October. This afternoon didn’t feel anything like the start of October as afternoon highs were into the low to mid 80s across the region. Here are our weather headlines to show where we go from here in the week ahead.

Monday – Wednesday will start kind of cool into the upper 50s to low 60s but will warm up quickly into the afternoons with low to mid 80s each afternoon. Someone may even hit an upper 80. Skies will be mostly sunny during this time as well.

A late day shower or two is possible on Thursday with clouds increasing and highs into the low 80s. Rain showers move across the state on Friday with our cold front. That’ll knock high temperatures down into the low 70s on Friday and continue dropping through the day.

Temperatures behind this will be the coolest of the season. Let’s take a look at just exactly how low we can go. Lows by Saturday will be in the low to mid 40s.

Highs on Saturday will only be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday has the “potential” to bring the first patchy frost threat of the season with some mid to upper 30s showing up. I say “potential” because we are seven days away from this so anything can happen.

Highs on Sunday likely stay in the low to mid 60s once again.

Even into early next week we look to stay below average.

Also with the only chance of rain over the next 7-10 days coming on Friday, we remain in a “drier than normal” pattern. ‘

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

TOMORROW (MONDAY):