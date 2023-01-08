Versailles winery celebrates Elvis Presley’s birthday

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Sunday marks the King of Rock ‘n Roll’s birthday

Elvis Presley would have been 88 years old. To celebrate, one Versailles winery held a special birthday bash in his honor.

Wildside Winery brought in Elvis impersonator Lee Dean from West Virginia to sing some of Elvis’ famous tunes.

There was also an Elvis look-alike contest, a photo session, and the band “Elvis Cocktail” hit the stage for a full day of entertainment.

Winery co-owner Elisha Holt says she had the idea to help bring in more people and says it turned into a big success.

“I’m super excited to see so many people come out to celebrate with us. It’s January, it’s cold. Any reason to get out and have a good time, and this is obviously one that people were excited about,” says Holt.

The winery has events every weekend. You can find more information about the vineyard here.