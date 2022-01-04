‘Variety of illnesses’ causing problems as schools return from holidays

Bourbon County schools just one example

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – During the pandemic, school districts already have had problems finding everything from bus drivers to substitute teachers.

And with the surge in COVID cases and flu making a return, those problems are even worse.

Take Bourbon County for instance, where a variety of illnesses as students and staff return from the Christmas break are keeping staff away.

“Our district has many teachers and staff members out sick. We are all covering for each other in any way we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding if we don’t get back to you as soon as we like to. Our amazing teachers, administrators, and staff members are working as a team so that we are able to keep things as close to normal as possible for our students,” the Bourbon County Central Office said in a social media post.