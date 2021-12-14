VACCINE YEAR 1: Baptist Health outlets across the region share stories (watch)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — It was one year ago this month — Dec. 14, 2020 — that the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Baptist Health hospitals, delivering an important defense against the virus.

A new video commemorates (click here) this special anniversary by sharing inspiring stories from front-line heroes. While the war against the virus continues, these healthcare workers tell their stories of commitment to their patients, and of enduring hope.

The challenges of the past two years have highlighted the efforts of healthcare workers in all kinds of emergencies, such as the aftermath of recent devastating tornadoes. While their work is often hidden from public view, their resilience and commitment are appreciated by people across the state.