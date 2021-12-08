Utility work to cause delays on KY 15 in Perry County

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers in Perry County should be prepared for upcoming delays on KY 15.

Crews working for AEP/Kentucky Power will be installing overhead transmission lines near the Morton Boulevard interchange on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Thursday, Dec. 16. Intermittent traffic stoppages of up to 15 minutes are likely.

Flaggers will control traffic and signage will be in place to advise drivers of the stoppages.

Drivers on the Hal Rogers Parkway westbound, KY 80 eastbound and Morton Boulevard could also see traffic impacts as a result of this utility work.