US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Lexington officials mark infrastructure investments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Lexington Thursday to highlight major infrastructure investments in Kentucky as part of the Investing in America Tour.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton joined him to highlight an $8.1 million grant to replace an 86-year-old railroad bridge overpass, add sidewalks and improve stormwater drainage.

City leaders say it will allow for safer pedestrian and bike access to the downtown area, as well as improved freight movement and fewer delays throughout the city.

“This is what this infrastructure spending is all about. Sometimes it’s a huge headline project like the Brett Spence, sometimes it’s a rural project that most Americans don’t know about but it’s gonna make all the difference in the world to a community. Bottom line is communities big or small, we’re here to help. We’re fixing roads, bridges, railroads, and everything in between,” Buttigieg said.

The federal funding also included a $21 million grant to Jackson to make improvements to Kentucky 15, the main artery, and strengthen a dam that helps protect the community from catastrophic flooding.