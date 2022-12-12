UPS driver meets with Kentucky homeowners who left snacks after viral TikTok video

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Kentucky couple has been setting out snacks for delivery drivers since the start of the pandemic.

Toni Barnett said it’s a small token of appreciation for the drivers’ hard work.

She said she loves to watch the drivers’ reactions on their doorbell camera, and one of their UPS delivery drivers recently went viral on TikTok after she shared his adorable reaction to seeing the snacks.

On Thursday, that driver, Dorian Young, had a chance to thank the couple in person.

“This house has the best snacks. Yeah. They have a cornucopia of great stuff like I love coming here and this is my favorite route for sure,” said Young.

Toni Barnett “The reactions I get from the snack card. That is by far the best one. He is just full of excitement and…” Toni said, with Jason Barnett joining in.

“He’s a character. He’s so animated. Whenever she showed it to me was like, oh, this guy is hilarious. She posted it and then next thing you know, it just blew up.”

Young has been with UPS for three years and says it’s the best job in the world.

