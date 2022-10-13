UPDATE: Woodford Humane Society sees worst overcrowding in 10 years

UPDATE OCTOBER 12, 2022

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Friday, the Woodford Humane Society says a few dogs have been adopted but they are still around 140% capacity of dogs and puppies. Limiting intake is the only way the shelter says it can continue to open any space up without euthanizing any animals. The shelter is so full, some dogs have to be housed in crates in spare rooms.

“I think we have 40 dogs and puppies in house, we’re built to house 29 max,” says Beth Olsen, marketing director of the Woodford Humane Society.

Olsen says the shelter is seeing the perfect storm. In the post-COVID era, it’s seeing more owner surrenders on top of less adoptions, in part due to inflation.

“It’s just a really challenging time. This is the worst that it’s been in over 10 years,” says Olsen. “We, I don’t think, ever thought we would get to a point where we needed to restrict our intake this way. But we’re here now. And it’s really the only option.”

Olsen says a lot of the surrenders right now are in the two-year age range, lining up with dogs bought or gifted around the start of the COVID pandemic.

“Most of those dogs have separation anxiety, they grew up with people who were home all the time. So they’re having a harder time here. They’re harder to place,” says Olsen.

The humane society says in general there are a lot more dogs and puppies in the world right now because when everyone wanted a pet during COVID, backyard breeders popped up trying to make quick money. This goes right into the bigger issue of not spaying and neutering, Olsen says.

“A lot of those sort of old wives tales about spaying and neutering just aren’t true. Dogs don’t get fat, their personalities, if they change, they change for the better,” says Olsen. “There is just nothing better you can do to try to help definitely to try to not add to the problem, then by making sure you don’t have an accidental litter.”

If you’re interested in adopting from the Woodford Humane Society, you can make an appointment by calling their office at (859)873-5491.

ORIGINAL STORY

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) — After an influx in surrenders, the Woodford County Humane Society is now operating at 170% capacity with dogs and puppies — and shared a stark warning Friday: “There is no room left.”

The adoption center took to the Woodford Sun, a newspaper covering the Woodford County area, with a column, titled “Woodford Humane Society, other shelters need your help”last week. The shelter’s executive director Katie Hoffman also reached out to ABC 36, saying the shelter is at its breaking point with overcrowding, and they fear there’s no end in sight.

“Owner surrenders are up by more than 20%. Adoptions have bottomed out. As you can see from the photos above, we have dogs living in crates in hallways, lobbies and storage rooms. We have dogs doubled up in rooms and kennel runs,” Hoffman said.

Eight more dogs were scheduled to be surrendered to the shelter this week, and thankfully, Hoffman said, not all of them showed up.

Now, effective immediately, the shelter is operating on a waitlist.

“Until a dog leaves, and a space is thus made available, we cannot accept another dog,” Hoffman warned. “We will do our best to help as many other Woodford County dogs and puppies as we possibly can, but it will take time.”

Hoffman assured that the shelter won’t “abandon” its screening process or create space for new dogs at the expense of the ones currently in their possession by euthanizing dogs in their care.

But there are ways to help. First, by donating.

With a rise in surrenders and too few adoptions, longer stays cause rising expenses, too. Hoffman said the shelter doesn’t receive any government funding, and they are desperate for support from the community.

Second, speak up. Hoffman said shelters across the country are struggling and asked for people to advocate for shelter pets and shelter work.

Lastly, she asks that you spay and neuter your pets.

“Please don’t contribute to overpopulation. Avoid pet stores that perpetuate the cycle of backyard breeding for profit. Make adoption your first choice when you’re ready to add to your family. Adopt for life,” added Hoffman. “We are…asking for patience, understanding and compassion. And we are begging for your help.”

If you’d like to donate to the Woodford County Humane Society and its mission, click here.