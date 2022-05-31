UPDATE: Woman sentenced in deadly stabbing case in Lexington

Tonisha Hendrickson was sentenced to 10-years and ordered to pay restitution

Update from May 31, 2022:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was sentenced to 10-years in prison Tuesday in connection to the stabbing death of a man in Lexington in 2017, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 31-year old Tonisha Hendrickson was also ordered to pay $9,400 in restitution for the death of 37-year old Antwain Hayes. Hendrickson will receive credit for time already served, according to the report.

She was originally charged with murder following her arrest in September 2017, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter, according to court records.

Hayes was found stabbed at Forty57 Apartments on Mooncoin Way on Sept. 10, 2017. He died at the hospital.

Police said at the time the two were acquaintances.

Original story below from September 12, 2017:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder two days after a deadly stabbing in Lexington, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say 26-year old Tonisha Hendrickson stabbed 37-year old Antwain Hayes to death shortly after 9:00 p.m. on September 10, 2017.

Police say the two were acquaintances.

Hayes was found stabbed at Forty57 Apartments on Mooncoin Way. He died later at the hospital.

Hendrickson was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.