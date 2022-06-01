UPDATE: Victim shot by Laurel Co. Deputy identified

KSP says the officer-involved shooting began with a disturbance complaint on Taylor Bridge Road on Tuesday afternoon

UPDATE (JUNE 1, 2022) – The Laurel County Coroner has identified the victim as 46-year-old Andy Brock of Taylor Bridge Road.

——-

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began with a disturbance complaint call early Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County ended with a man being shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy and an investigation by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which investigates officer-involved shootings across the state.

State Police say the call came in around 1:30 p.m. on Taylor Bridge Road.

The name of the man who was shot and killed wasn’t immediately released.

KSP says no deputies were injured.

The name of the deputy involved in the deadly shooting wasn’t immediately released.

State Police say CIRT will determine what led up to the shooting and if deadly force was justified.