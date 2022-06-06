UPDATE: Trial starts for man accused of killing Lexington rapper

Jacouri Burns of Louisville is charged in the murder of 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine

UPDATE: (JUNE 6, 2022) – A trial has started for the man accused of shooting and killing an aspiring rapper in Lexington last year..

Jacouri Burns of Louisville is charged in the murder of 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine. Burns pleaded not guilty last April.

Lexington Police say the shooting happened last January at the Marriott Hotel at City Center, where Oxendine was filming a music video.

Burns was arrested in February.

Oxendine was a father of three young boys, the oldest 2 year old Lonnie Junior was with Oxendine when he was killed.

Burns trial could last two weeks.

————-

LEXINGTON, Ky. WTVQ) – A 25-year-old Louisville man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he murdered a Lexington man in January.

During a brief arraignment in Fayette County Circuit Court, Jacouri Burns waived the reading of the murder and second-degree assault indictments and his attorney, John Olash, entered the not guilty pleas. The indictments were returned recently by the Grand jury.

He’s accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine, an aspiring rapper who was filming a music video by the Marriott Hotel in City Center. The shooting happened in January and Burns was arrested Feb. 2 in Frankfort.

During Thursday’s hearing, Judge Thomas Travis set a May 20 hearing for a status update and possible bond reduction hearing.

Olash said he expected a video showing his client retreating at the scene to be a big part of his bond reduction argument.

“I think it would be prudent to have the bond hearing after I have discovery based on what I learned in the probable cause hearing there was a video showed my client was retreating there prior to the shot which resulted in the death of the deceased,” Olash told Judge Travis.

Prosecutors said the evidence in the case already was being turned over to Olash.