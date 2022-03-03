UPDATE: Transylvania Univ. issues statement on employed police officer arrested in rape investigation

Dustin Watkins charged with Rape 1st degree

UPDATE: (MARCH 3rd, 12:18 P.M.) – Transylvania University has issued a statement in response to one of the Universities officer’s being arrested and charged with rape.

The Statement is as follows:

“After a recently returned grand jury indictment, Kentucky State Police on Wednesday arrested a Transylvania employee on a charge stemming from a McCreary County investigation prior to their employment.

The individual has been employed at Transylvania as a peace officer since November 2021.

While our legal system presumes that every person accused of a crime is considered innocent until proven guilty, the university must also act in the best interests of its community. Given the seriousness of the charge in this case and the position of trust this individual holds on campus, the employee has been suspended without pay through the judicial process. Additionally, Transylvania’s Department of Public Safety immediately suspended the individual’s status as a sworn police officer.

All Transylvania employees are required to complete a background investigation. Additionally, peace officers undergo an additional extensive vetting process managed by the Kentucky Justice Cabinet. However, as with most pre-employment screenings, only publicly available civil and criminal information and contacts are reviewed.

The appropriate university officials will conduct a thorough review of the employment screening process.”

Resources are available for students and employees who may be concerned or anxious following this news. Students who feel they may need additional support are encouraged to contact the university’s Counseling Center (859-281-3682 or counseling@transy.edu). The Woodland Group (859-255-4864) is available to employees for counseling needs.

———-

Whitley City, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 London Troopers arrested a former McCreary County Sheriff’s Deputy, stemming from a rape investigation that began in 2020.

According to KSP, an investigation that began in 2020 was recently presented to the McCreary County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment warrant for a suspect in the case. Wednesday, Post 11 Troopers arrested Dustin T. Watkins, of Whitley City, in Lexington.

The 31-year-old is currently an officer with the Transylvania Police Department, according to KSP. Watkins served as a McCreary County Sheriff’s Deputy at the time of the alleged incident.

According to KSP, Watkins is charged with Rape 1st degree and has been transported to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Both the Transylvania Police Department and the McCreary County Sheriff’s Department have been cooperative throughout the investigation, according to state police.

The investigation remains ongoing.