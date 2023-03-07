Suspension Bridge in Red River Gorge to take 2-3 months to reopen

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)

Officials with the Daniel Boone National Forest are considering their next steps when it comes to the reconstruction of the suspension bridge in the Red River Gorge.

The bridge, destroyed by a tree over the weekend following severe winds from Friday’s storm is a popular spot for hikers on the Sheltowee Trace trail.

In 2017 major investments were made by the National forest into that bridge and its infrastructure.

Now, most of it lies in the river below.

Ranger Jon Kazmierski says they believe much of the bridge is salvageable though, and a full assessment will be made after crews pull the bridge out of the water this weekend.

He says they are hoping to have the bridge reopened in 2 to 3 months.

“We know how important it is to folks that like to come and enjoy the red river, those hikers on the Sheltowee trail. So, we want to open it as quickly as we can. The last time we had a major repair like this, it took a couple of months. It’s not just 1 day or 2 days, it’s going back and letting the bridge settle and continuing the work.” said Kasmierski.

He says the cost of the bridge repairs is estimated to be at least $5,000 but they are expecting it to reach $10,000 or more.

Many people have called the National Forest asking to help with the repairs or to donate. Kazmierski says repairs do require a special skillset that those with the Forest Service do have. But, he says if someone is interested in helping manage the trails, they can contact the National Forest and they can get you connected with volunteer organizations.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team is reporting that the suspension bridge in the Red River Gorge has been destroyed by a fallen tree.

The team says they were called Saturday to the far side of the bridge on the Sheltowee Trace Trail for hikers that were stranded.

That’s when they saw the bridge.

The team says it will be a major construction project for the US Forest Service, Daniel Boone National Forest and they do not expect it to reopen anytime soon.

The rescue team is advising hikers under no circumstances to try and cross on what remains of the bridge.