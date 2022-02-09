UPDATE: Sound barrier wall project for New Circle Road/KY 4

Project location between milepoints 4.80 and 5.20 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Operations continue for the sound barrier wall on New Circle Road/KY 4 on the east side of the interchange ramp in Lexington.

The wall will connect Westbound US 60 to Northbound New Circle Road/KY 4. The structure will be along New Circle Road/KY 4 in the vicinity of the Saddle Club neighborhood. The sound barrier will be a distance of 0.48 miles. The anticipated completion date for the project is August 15, 2022.

Wednesday, February 9

New Circle Road/KY 4

Currently:

a barrier wall has been placed to protect motorists from colliding with drilling equipment

the Inner Loop On-Ramp traffic is now shifted to the gore area (the merge condition is sooner than it was previously)

7 p.m. until 9 p.m. (times are approximate)

striping operations will be in effect

the Inner Loop On-Ramps will be closed for the work to be completed

All work/closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

