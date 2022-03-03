Update on Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, tornado survivors sheltering

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on the Commonwealth Sheltering Program for tornado victims and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Tornado Survivors Sheltering Update

Gov. Beshear said on Tuesday, Kentucky Emergency Management took over the management of emergency sheltering in hotels from the American Red Cross.

According to the governor, as of March, the commonwealth is sheltering 2,605 individuals from 246 households in travel trailers, hotels and state parks. And, as the number of sheltering guests continues to decline, the commonwealth has begun the process of consolidating the number of parks providing temporary housing. The consolidation allows sheltered guests whose homes were destroyed or badly damaged to transition to medium-term housing, which are self-sufficient family units that have more room and amenities like a kitchen. Beshear says medium-term housing includes travel trailers and cottages that are closer to their communities and schools. Guests whose residences were deemed livable by FEMA and local emergency management due to sustaining no damage or minor damage are in the process of moving back into their homes.

Gov. Beshear also reminded Kentuckians to “be aware, be prepared and have a plan” during Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.

$5.7 Million for Western Kentucky Tornado Victims

Earlier this week, the Governor announced $5.7 million in assistance payments from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are headed to renters and homeowners who were recently affected by the devastating weather event. Over this week and next week, checks will be mailed to nearly 5,000 Kentuckians whose homes and apartments were damaged by the recent tornados. According to Gov. Beshear, these reimbursement payments will help Kentuckians who made a tornado-related insurance claim cover up to $2,500 of out-of-pocket deductible payments.

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has already provided $800,000 to families to help cover funeral expenses, according to the governor. Another $2 million in assistance was sent to uninsured homeowners and renters who were displaced or affected by the December storm. To donate to the fund, click HERE.