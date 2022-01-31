UPDATE: No charges have been filed in shooting of 4-year-old, child remains in critical condition

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (11:30 a.m.) – Lexington Police say all parties involved have been identified. They say no charges have been placed at this time.

The 4-year-old remains in critical condition and the investigation is still ongoing.

——

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 4-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Sunday morning, according to Lexington Police.

Police say officers responded to the Falcon Crest Apartments on Centre Parkway around 4 a.m. Sunday, for a report of a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the child was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police have not released any information as to what led to the shooting and have not released any suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.