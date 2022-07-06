UPDATE: More than 17,000 in Fayette County without power

Across the State more than 64,000 Kentuckians are without power

UPDATE: As of 5:54 p.m. more than 17,000 people in Fayette County are without power.

More than 2,000 in Scott County.

More than 1,000 in Franklin County.

Statewide 61,911 Kentuckians are without power.



LEXINGTON, Ky. ( WTVQ) – There are currently more than 18,0000 customers without power in Fayette County Wednesday.

As of 5:04 Kentucky Utilities reported 18,116 customers without power.

3,413 are out in Scott County.

