UPDATE: Missing woman found near the home where she was last seen

She was last seen early Tuesday morning

UPDATE POSTED 8:58 A.M. Feb. 15, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have found the missing Marica Jones in a field and wooded area near the home where she was last seen. The police helicopter helped spot her and lead officers and first responders to her.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 8:15 A.M. FEB. 15, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman. Marica L. Jones, 39, has been missing since early Tuesday morning, February 15, from the 100 block of Preakness Drive.

Jones is bi-polar, schizophrenic, and left a message she was going for a walk. She was last seen wearing a yellow dress with flowers carrying a black and pink suitcase. Jones is approximately 5’9, and 310 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of Jones where about is asked to call 911.