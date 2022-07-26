UPDATE: Man wanted for bank robbery in Lexington turns himself in

UPDATE: (7/26/22) (4:55 P.M.) – Lexington Police say Johnathan Richardson has turned himself in and is now in custody.

—–

UPDATE (7/26/22) – Lexington police have identified a suspect in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Monday.

Police say officers are looking for Jonathan Richardson who is considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, the 41-year-old is wanted in connection to the robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Lexington police or Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

UPDATE (1:30 P.M.) – Police continue to investigate a reported bank robbery that happened at the Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive Monday morning, as a heavy police presence was reported at a nearby apartment complex.

Lexington police blocked off the entrance to the Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Road late Monday morning for a couple hours.

There were several Lexington police units on scene including heavy armored vehicles.

Several residents were seen outside their apartments.

According to Lexington police, a person took a “small amount of currency” from the Fifth Third Bank. No suspect information has been released.

ORIGINAL POST (7/25/22)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A heavy police presence was reported at a Lexington Bank on Monday morning.

According to Lexington police, officers responded to the Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive around 10 a.m. Police say this is an active investigation but have not released any details.

Nearby residents say they’ve seen a helicopter flying in the area.

