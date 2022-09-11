UPDATE: Man turns himself in after running from police on N. Broadway
UPDATE: (7:40 P.M.) – Lexington Police say officers observed a man with known warrants and attempted to make contact with him
Police say when the officers attempted contact, the man ran into the wooded area with a gun.
Members of the Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiations responded and were able to negotiate with the man.
Police say after 5 hours of negotiation, the man turned himself in without incident.
Police say he will be facing charges of felony possession of a gun and fleeing police
UPDATE (5:27 P.M.) We are still on the scene, waiting for police to provide any information. Our reporter spoke with witnesses who say they stopped to change a flat tire, when they saw a man walking. A short time after they saw police who they say told them to get down and that the man had a gun.
They say that man walked towards a wooded area.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A heavy Lexington Police presence is on scene at North Broadway near the I-64/75 interchange.
It is unclear right now why police are there.
Our reporter on the scene says there is a helicopter circling the area.
