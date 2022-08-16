UPDATE: Man sentenced in deadly 2019 bar shooting in Lexington

UPDATE: (8/16/2022)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Larry Walters, the man accused of shooting and killing 68-year-old James Terry back in March of 2019 met his fate Tuesday afternoon after a judge handed down his sentence.

Police say Walters got into a physical fight with Terry inside Uncle 7’s bar when Walters reportedly took out a gun, shooting and killing Terry.

In July, Walters accepted a guilty plea deal which reduced his charge of murder to manslaughter.

However his sentence Tuesday did not sit well with the family of the victim.

“It’s a travesty of justice, we have a system that is protecting killers and assailants” said Chad Terry, the eldest son of James Terry.

A judge ruled Walters serve 10 years for manslaughter, 10 for assault consecutively.

Walters is required to serve 20% of that sentence before he can go before a parole board.

But, with his 3 years on house arrest with an ankle monitor being counted towards his sentence, that 20% is almost complete.

The family of Terry angry with the outcome and angry with the prosecutor’s office for even accepting Walters’s plea deal to begin with.

Chad Terry says the Commonwealth Attorney’s office should be ashamed of them-selves.

“I totally understand their anger and frustration and as much as we want victims to agree with the outcomes of the case, it is not always possible” said Commonwealth Attorney, Lou Anna Red Corn.

Walters apologized to the family, saying “I am truly, deeply, sorry for the pain and for the void in Mrs. Terry’s life. I would hope someday that family and these people may forgive just a little.”

“I think that his apology is useless. He was scripted; he wanted to make certain he said the words. He did not mean them” said Chad Terry when asked what he thought of the apology.

Terry says he wants his dad to be remembered as the kind, gentle person he was. That he was giving, and always had a smile on his face.

Terry’s wife saying in court he would have turned 71 this month.

——

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (July 2022)- A man accused of opening fire in a Lexington bar, where he killed one man and injured another has accepted a plea deal.

Larry Walters was initially charged with murder, first-degree assault, criminal mischief, and four counts of wanton endangerment for the deadly 2019 shooting at Uncle 7’s Bar on Delzan Place in Lexington.

In his guilty plea, he was charged with:

-One count of second-degree manslaughter

-One count of second degree assault

-Three counts of second-degree wanton endangerment

-Two other charges were dismissed

All according to the Lexington Circuit Court Clerk Office.

Walters will now be sentenced in August.