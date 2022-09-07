UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Mountain Parkway

The Clark County coroner says Shelby Overbee, 85, was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a car

UPDATE SEPTEMBER 7, 2022

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified.

According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road.

According to Overbee’s obituary, he is survived by his wife Helen, four daughters, five stepsons and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hearne Funeral Home says he loved to laugh and play jokes and was an avid fisherman.

Overbee’s visitation and funeral is set for Friday. You can see Overbee’s obituary HERE.

ORIGINAL STORY

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police says it’s investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a State Police vehicle in Clark County.

According to investigators, the crash happened Tuesday morning at approximately 10:43 on the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway.

A preliminary investigation indicates a person was hit after he stepped into the path of a vehicle traveling east at the 4-mile marker. The person had life-threatening injuries after the crash. The vehicle involved in the collision is registered to KSP.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.