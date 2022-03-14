UPDATE: Lexington Police make arrest following slow speed chase Monday morning

According to Lexington Police, around 8:19 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of E. Seventh Street and Jackson Street for a report of a female being kidnapped

UPDATE: (5:30 P.M.) -LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have arrested and charged 45-year-old Timothy Davis for kidnapping, in connection to the slow speed chase Monday morning.

According to Lexington Police, around 8:19 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of E. Seventh Street and Jackson Street for a report of a woman being kidnapped.

Officers found the suspected car on Mapleleaf Drive and did a traffic stop. Police say during that traffic stop the woman was able to escape from the car.

Davis then drove off from the traffic stop at a slow speed. Police say he eventually stopped and was taken into custody in the 500 block of Breckenridge Street.

The investigation is still ongoing.

—–

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police made an arrest following a slow speed chase early Monday morning in East Lexington.