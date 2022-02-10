UPDATE: KY American Water faces unfair labor charges, union workers going on strike

UPDATE: (5:10 P.M.) (WTVQ) –

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The National Conference of Firemen and Oilers has issued an unfair labor practice strike notice to Kentucky American Water Thursday afternoon. The notice is for 68 utility workers.

The union says the workers intend to strike starting Friday, February 11th at 11:59 P.M. until the Company remedies their unfair labor practices.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky American Water in Lexington is in hot water you could say, after the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers Union filed 4 unfair labor charges against the company with the National Labor Relations Board.

“We’re getting to the point where we feel an action has to happen in order for the company to take us serious” said NCFO Secretary Treasurer, Robert Smith.

The union claims over the last four months, the company has been bargaining in bad faith during contract negotiations, which covers 68 union workers.

“It’s just not a good environment right now for bargaining in good faith, the company has made it really tough, we aren’t far apart, we aren’t far apart in our issues, we’re just very disappointed in the company’s conduct and what’s resulted in four labor charges” said Smith.

Smith says Kentucky American has had a 51% increase in profit over the last five years, its shareholders a 61% increase in dividends. He says the workers deserve to benefit from the success they helped create by providing safe drinking water to Kentucky American customers.

So, the union is asking for a 3% pay increase across the board, each year, over the course of the four year contract.

He says the company has offered 3% in the first and fourth year and 2 and a half% in years two and three.

The union has turned down that offer three times now.

“They only wanted to talk about the company’s proposals and that’s not how you bargain and that’s what’s really disappointing to this union” said Smith.

Smith says along with bad faith bargaining, charges filed include illegal surveillance and interrogation on the union workers and using intimidation tactics.

Smith says all documented proof has been submitted to the National Labor Relations Board.

In a statement provided to ABC 36 News, Kentucky American Water says,

“Unfortunately, filing allegations of unfair labor practices against an employer is a common strategy in these situations. While we are not able to comment on pending actions, the company is confident that the NLRB will find, as we have, that the charges made are without merit. In any event, the company remains willing to accept the union’s ratification of the company’s prior offer with the incentives.”

Smith says the union is at a point now where the workers will go on strike…soon.

“We want the company to come back and seriously consider the union’s proposals and have discussions on what the union is seeking and not just what they’re willing to offer.”