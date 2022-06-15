UPDATE: Georgetown College starts campaign fundraiser for Varsity Golf, after getting rid of program

The school says the move is to "control institutional costs"

UPDATE: (June 15th 2022) – Georgetown College announced its opened a fundraising campaign for Varsity Golf, after school officials cut the program earlier this month.

The college says in an outgoing support for varsity golf, Georgetown College has created a fundraising platform for alumni and friends to see if they can raise sufficient funding to support the team for two years.

People can donate on the platform.

The goal is to reach $100,000 and if the goal is not met by July 15th, anyone that donates can get a refund of the donations they made.

You can either make a direct donation on the platform, sign up for the charity golf scramble on July 15th, or be a hole sponsor.

—-

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown College announced on Friday it is eliminating five sports programs to “control institutional costs.”

The affected sports are:

-Men’s varsity golf

-Women’s varsity golf

-Varsity archery

-Junior Varsity men’s soccer

-Junior Varsity women’s soccer

The school says scholarships for all affected athletes will be honored, but the college will no longer fund competition.

The college says the actions are part of a broader restructuring of the school’s budget that was necessary to respond to rapidly rising costs and to eliminate a gap between projected costs and projected revenue.