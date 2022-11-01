UPDATE: Former councilmember speaks on alleged politically targeted vandalism

UPDATE:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What started as a quiet Sunday night dinner at home for former councilman Bill Farmer Jr. and his wife, turned into shock and fear as they heard someone running and screaming towards their front door and then breaking a glass window.

“There’s an innocence that gets taken away from you and that’s what happened here” said Farmer.

Hearing the glass shatter, the former council member went to see what happened. When he did, the suspect was already gone.

“It was intentional; it was kind of violent I would say or kind of perhaps even desperate I don’t know” said Farmer.

After talking with police, Farmer says officers couldn’t find any other homes that were damaged. He says they told him it may have been a targeted attack.

“It could have been coincidental but I am not so sure about that, a week out from the campaign being over, and intimidation comes in a lot of forms and beating a window in gets your attention” added Farmer.

He believes it could be politically motivated, since he’s running for Council At-Large, and is advocating for safer neighborhoods in Lexington.

“I am trying to bring forth a candidacy to make sure the streets are safe, the roads are safe and the neighborhoods are safe, and a lot of that is about helping the police get back up to strength and maybe not all join in that chorus and this could be someone in discontent to that” he said.

However, he does not believe his opponents had anything to do with it.

“They would join me in saying senseless violence is no good for our city, no good for our community or our country and these kind of expressions aren’t part of what should be a part of our local conduct.”

Current Council At-Large Richard Moloney told ABC 36:

“I condemn this senseless act of violence against bill farmer and his wife. This sort of motivated intimidation is unacceptable. I hope my fellow candidates will join me in speaking out against these actions before they escalate and someone is hurt.”

Lexington Police are investigating the case.

Police say a crime like this would be classified as a Criminal Mischief 3rd degree, charge.

If you have any information that could help investigators you are asked to contact Lexington Police or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crimestoppers.

