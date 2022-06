UPDATE: Firefighters on scene of house fire on Ayelsford Place, no injuries

UPDATE: Crews have the fire almost completely out.

Officials say the people inside were able to get out and there are no injuries.

The home is a multi-unit building.

The cause is under investigation.

—–

Lexington, KY (WTVQ) – Firefighters are on scene of a house fire on Ayelsford Place.

We have limited information right now but will continue to update this story as we know more.