UPDATE: Woman agrees to plead guilty in deadly stabbing case in Georgetown

Cassandra Carson is accused of killing Matthew Turner in 2019

Update from December 21, 2021:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is scheduled to plead guilty to a deadly stabbing in Georgetown that happened on July 30, 2019, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 38-year old Cassandra Carson, of Indiana, is scheduled to enter the plea on January 3, 2022.

She’s set to be sentenced to 25-years in prison, according to the newspaper report.

She was arrested and indicted in connection to the stabbing death of 36-year old Matthew Turner, who was found dead on the sidewalk of his front yard on Iron Loop Patch in Georgetown with a stab wound to his neck, according to investigators.

Turner worked at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, according to authorities. He was from Indiana.

Police say Turner had an emergency protective order out against Carson at the time of his death. Police say the two had lived together at one point.

Update from July 30, 2019 at 3:00 P.M.:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Georgetown Police Department says it has made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of Mathew A. Turner.

According to police, 36-year-old Cassandra Carson was taken into custody and charged with manslaughter and violating an emergency protective order.

Police say Carson knew Turner and even lived with him at one point.

Turner had an emergency protective order against her which means she was court ordered to stay away from him.

Original story below from July 30, 2019:

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man found fatally stabbed in Georgetown Tuesday.

Georgetown Police were called to a townhouse at 1403 Iron Loop Patch shortly after 12 a.m.

The coroner says that’s where they found 36-year-old Mathew A. Turner, of Indiana, dead from a stab wound to the neck.

He was an employee at Toyota Motor Manufacturing in Georgetown, according to the coroner.

Police say they do have a woman they are questioning in connection to the stabbing.