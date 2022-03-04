UPDATE: 2 people, dog, displaced after house fire on Dale Hollow Dr

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information is available.

UPDATE: (5:55 P.M.) – Lexington Fire says crews responded close to 5 P.M. Friday to Dale Hollow Drive where a home had flames and smoke coming from it.

Crews were able to quickly put out the flames, but the house is uninhabitable.

Lexington Fire says heavy fire damage is in the backside of the home, in the kitchen and living room, with smoke damage throughout the house.

2 people and a dog have been displaced.

Lex Fire says those people declined treatment for any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

——-

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is on scene of a house fire in the 3100 block of Dale Hollow Drive.

Crews responded to the scene around 5 P.M.

Our reporter on scene says there is fire damage to the home.

